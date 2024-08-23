Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) Financial Survey

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graham and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $187.92 million 1.80 $4.56 million $0.43 72.33 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graham and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 2.46% 4.45% 2.08% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Graham and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graham presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Graham’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Graham beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

