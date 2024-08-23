Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVTY opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

