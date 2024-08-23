Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $10.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of research firms have commented on RZLT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

RZLT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $199,974. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

