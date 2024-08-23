Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 54,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.74. 10,608,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106,223. The company has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

