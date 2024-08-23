Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.87. 598,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,726. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

