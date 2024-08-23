Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

