Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 472,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

