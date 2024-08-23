Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.63. 1,848,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.