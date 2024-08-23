Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 520 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 32,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 178,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,040. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

