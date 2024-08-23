Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,980. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

