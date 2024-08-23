Rollbit Coin (RLB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $203.61 million and $2.07 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06418766 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $594,877.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.