Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 1,906,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.