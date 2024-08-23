Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $167.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

ROST stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,677. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

