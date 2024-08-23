Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,585,000 after purchasing an additional 975,190 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.