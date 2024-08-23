Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$154.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE RY opened at C$154.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. Insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

