Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO Sells $2,152,400.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 446,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,636. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.