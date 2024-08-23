Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146.30 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $146.30 million and $50.39 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saga has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,027,174,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,918,778 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,559,625 with 99,694,263 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.30945243 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $33,878,097.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

