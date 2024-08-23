Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by &Partners

&Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 165.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,403. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,974 shares of company stock worth $33,440,920. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.