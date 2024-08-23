Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.85

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 86312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 641,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

