SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

