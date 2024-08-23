Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.60

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 24456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,949,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,753,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

