Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.17

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 54178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.