Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.35

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 322825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

