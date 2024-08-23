Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.35

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 322825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.