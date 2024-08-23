Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.26. 1,006,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
