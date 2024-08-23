Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.26. 1,006,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.