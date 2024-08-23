Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

