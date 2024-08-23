Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.32

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 1042527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

