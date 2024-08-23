Scotiabank Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.89.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.