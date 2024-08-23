Scotiabank Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.04.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $127,675,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,783,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

