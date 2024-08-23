Scotiabank Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

