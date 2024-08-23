Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

BA stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $174.95. 4,401,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

