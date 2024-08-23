Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. 51,509,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

