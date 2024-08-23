Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 154,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,718. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
