Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,673. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $511.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

