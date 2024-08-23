Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,507,645. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.