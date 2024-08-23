Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.91. 2,334,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,434. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.