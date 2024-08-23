SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 985 ($12.80) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,045 ($13.58).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.34) to GBX 930 ($12.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 973.80 ($12.65).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 876.40 ($11.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.44. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($8.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 949 ($12.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4,173.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.60), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,258,043.92). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

