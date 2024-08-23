SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 7.1%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. 341,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 837,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.