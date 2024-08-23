ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.61

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 61643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

