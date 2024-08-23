Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $2,446,534.37 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,099,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.6 %

Sezzle stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $711.76 million and a PE ratio of 55.75. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.