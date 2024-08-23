Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $121.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.37.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

