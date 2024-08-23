Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 2.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.92. Approximately 1,305,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,236,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.