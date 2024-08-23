Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.
About Siam Cement Public
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.
