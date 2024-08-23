Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.04) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.33) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,763 ($22.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,728.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,679.36. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,791 ($23.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,323.62). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

