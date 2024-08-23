Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.04) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.33) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,323.62). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
