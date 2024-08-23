Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

