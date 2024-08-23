Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.30 and last traded at $115.95. 7,226,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,612,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $201,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Snowflake by 608.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

