Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

