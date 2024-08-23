SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.21. 14,088,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 46,114,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after buying an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

