Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.93.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 227.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

