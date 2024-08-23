SOLVE Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $9.02 million and $536,665.18 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000849 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.