Songbird Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.20 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Songbird has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and $595,025.62 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,956,309,088 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

